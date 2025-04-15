Textbook delivery fast-tracked after public outcry

Two weeks into the new academic session, nearly 65% of students in government primary schools have received their free textbooks following a state-level intervention by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Out of the 7.7 lakh textbook sets to be distributed, 5 lakh had reached schools by April 12.

The delayed delivery sparked concern among parents and educators, reminiscent of a similar delay two years ago when books were delivered only in July. Determined to avoid a repeat, the state government had advanced preparations for the 2024-25 session by initiating syllabus finalisation in September and floating tenders by November or December. However, this year only one publisher submitted the lowest bid, leading to a single-vendor contract and a two-week delay in execution.

“After the delay that led to the late supply of books, we decided the process should begin in September while tenders be allotted by year-end to two or three publishers. This distributes the workload and ensures timely delivery. But this time, with just one publisher, the delay was inevitable,” said an official from the Education Department.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda acknowledged the delay but lauded the department’s quick response. “There have been sessions when students received books only by August. Though this delay was avoidable, we have acted swiftly. Systems are in place now, and we’ll ensure such delays don’t recur,” he said.

Meanwhile, complaints poured in from across the state regarding unavailability of textbooks in government schools and issues of bookshop monopolies tied up with private schools. What intensified the issue this time was political — Congress raised the matter publicly, pressing the government into action. Responding swiftly, CM Saini set a deadline of April 15 for textbook delivery and clarified that students in private schools were free to buy books from any shop.

“Though the state doesn’t have much say in prescribing NCERT books in private schools, we stepped in to provide relief from one-shop purchases. Next year, we will be better prepared,” Dhanda assured.

However, the relief came too late for many parents whose children study in private schools. They had already paid hefty sums to buy books — often from designated shops selling private publishers’ content. In response, the government activated a helpline and a dedicated email ID to lodge complaints against schools enforcing such restrictive practices.

So far, 57 complaints have been received, touching on a range of issues including school-bookstore nexus, lack of recognition, substandard infrastructure, and employment of unqualified teachers. A departmental committee of HCS officers has been tasked with reviewing these complaints. Each officer has been assigned specific districts and will coordinate with local administrations during visits to address the issues.

“The emails will be handed over to respective committee members. They’ll raise these concerns with the local administration during their visits,” confirmed Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary, School Education.

While textbook delivery may have picked up speed, other concerns such as teacher shortages and poor infrastructure continue to loom as the session progresses.