Thanesar civic body plans to develop vertical gardens

Kurukshetra, May 12

To enhance greenery and the beauty of areas near the city entry points, the Thanesar Municipal Council has come out with a plan to develop four vertical gardens on the Delhi-Ambala National Highway.

Kurukshetra is being promoted as a major religious tourist destination, but the projects related to the beautification of the city, including entry points, were hanging in the balance.

Visitors from all across the country come to the region with high expectations, and to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere and make their visit pleasant, the civic body has planned to develop vertical gardens on the pillars of the flyovers near Pipli Chowk and on the KDB road.

The MC has also been planning to beautify the sideways and dividers as part of its initiative.

A senior official said, “Pipli Chowk is one of the busiest locations and thousands of vehicles cross this stretch every day. Besides giving an aesthetic and pleasant look, the vertical gardens will help curb air pollution and absorb dust to an extent. The municipal council has a budget of Rs 1.25 crore, allocated by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), for the initiative.”

District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma, who is also the Additional Deputy Commissioner, said, “As part of the green initiatives, it has been decided to develop four vertical gardens near the entry points of the city on the national highway. Pillars will be used to develop these gardens.”

“Planning has been done to remove all encroachments and carry out a plantation drive. These sites will be fenced to prevent encroachments. The dividers and sideways will also be beautified. Plants such as Madhumalti will be planted,” she added.

Besides enhancing greenery, the civic body is planning to buy and deploy an anti-smog gun in Thanesar to combat air pollution, especially during the paddy harvesting.

The District Municipal Commissioner said, “It has been decided to buy an anti-smog gun to provide relief to the residents from air pollution during the winter. An outdoor media device will also be installed in the city to display the air quality index.”

