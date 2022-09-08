‘Thara fufa zinda hai’: Dead in govt records, 102-yr-old Rohtak man rides chariot, takes out procession to prove he is alive

Chandigarh, September 8
Alive and how. A 102-year-old man in Haryana’s Rohtak carried out a rather unique procession on Thursday, when he rode a wedding chariot to the tunes of a brass band, to prove him alive in the official records, which had pronounced him dead.
Duli Chand, a resident of Gandhra village in Rohtak district, wore a garland of notes, as is customary for a groom, and took out the procession from Mansarovar Park to Canal rest house in Rohtak city to press the state government to restore his pension which was stopped in March this year.
Naveen Jaihind, a former chief of the Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party, said Duli Chand was shown as “dead” in the government records and his old-age pension was stopped.
Jaihind, who accompanied Duli Chand, said the centenarian is alive and he has his Aadhaar card, family ID, and bank statements to prove it.
Duli Chand and his supporters even carried placards on the way to the government office, one of them read ‘thara fufa zinda hai (Your uncle is still alive)’.
At the end of his glorious ride, Duli Chand, and Jaihind, met former minister and BJP leader Manish Grover and demanded restoration of his pension, showing him his papers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP 15 in eastern Ladakh: Joint statement
Beginning of disengagement process was an outcome of the 16t...
Rajpath symbolised India’s slavery; Kartavya Path will inspire citizens: PM Modi
PM unveils a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India G...
India Japan 2+2: Both countries to expand military, strategic ties in new domains
The two nations regularly participate in 3 joint exercises –...
US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum
Last time, when US had announced F-16 sales, then FS Jaishan...
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...