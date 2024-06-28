The poor must get ration in time under PDS, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh, June 27
Haryana Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Mool Chand Sharma directed officials to ensure that underprivileged people receive their ration on time under the Public Distribution System and said that any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated.
New depots should be opened wherever necessary, but it must be ensured that no depot holder has a monopoly in depot allocation. Sharma chaired a review meeting with the department’s officers today.
During the meeting, it was informed that the National Food Security Act, 2013, was implemented in the state on August 20, 2013, covering Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families and priority household (PHH) beneficiaries.
The state has 2.92 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards and 43.33 lakh BPL cards. Under the National Food Security Act, the state currently requires 98,000 metric tons of grain per month, with the Government of India allocating 66,250 metric tons of wheat and the remaining 31,000 metric tons of wheat being borne by the state government at its own expense, said the Minister.
It was also informed in the meeting that during the 2023-24 Kharif season, Haryana contributed 58.94 lakh metric tons of paddy to central storage, and during the Rabi season, 69.06 lakh metric tons of wheat.
