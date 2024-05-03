The Tribune Interview: Leaders don’t quit parties, they leave people, says Naveen Jindal

The Tribune Interview: Naveen Jindal, BJP Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate

The BJP has fielded industrialist and two-time MP Naveen Jindal from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Talking to Nitish Sharma, Naveen Jindal, who is testing political waters after being away from active politics for a decade, says he wants to contribute in the development of the country instead of being a mute spectator. Excerpts:

You have represented the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency twice. What issues will you focus on and what are your development plans?

People see the intentions and policies of the parties and candidates while voting. The BJP has released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ and has focused on all sections of society. We will also gather suggestions from people, take their comments, prepare a separate vision document and work accordingly. We will make all efforts to fulfil the expectations of the people of Kurukshetra.

What motivated you to join BJP?

Inspiring leadership of PM Modi led me to join the BJP. The government has done a lot over the past 10 years. I found that what I did, and want to do, for society, Narendra Modi has been doing it on a larger scale in the country. He has shown us the dream of Viksit Bharat, and instead of being a moot spectator and criticise things, I wanted to contribute in the development of the nation. Active politics is not easy, especially for industrialists. I am fortunate that I got this opportunity. I will do my best.

You had a long association with the Congress. How difficult was the decision to leave it?

It was a difficult decision to leave the party. Sometimes there are issues which make people leave even their own house. People do not leave parties, they leave people. Things happen, and so when I got an invitation from the BJP, and the opportunity to work with the Prime Minister, I took this decision.

Opposition parties are targeting you for joining the BJP, how do you see their statements?

I believe in doing my job, instead of making statements on what others are doing. They are contesting election, and I respect them. Kurukshetra is my home. I have represented this constituency twice and have been coming here for 30 years now. People know me well and trust me. Those making such statements will get a reply when the election results are announced.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha