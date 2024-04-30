 THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: ‘Outsider tag doesn’t matter, good image does’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: ‘Outsider tag doesn’t matter, good image does’

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: ‘Outsider tag doesn’t matter, good image does’

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: ‘Outsider tag doesn’t matter, good image does’

Ramesh Khatak, JJP candidate, Sirsa



The Tribune Interview: Ramesh Khatak, JJP candidate, Sirsa

Ramesh Khatak, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, speaks about crucial issues, political dynamics, and the party’s vision for the constituency. Talking about challenges such as unemployment, flood relief and navigating opposition parties, he offers insight into his approach and objectives. Labelled as an outsider, he emphasised his long-standing connection with Sirsa and commitment to serve its people in an interview with Anil Kakkar. Excerpts:

What challenges have you faced in Sirsa?

I have been touring the constituency. People mostly talk about employment. Some areas have been affected by last year’’s floods. People need relief. Development in rural areas, improvement in the condition of markets, and improving basic facilities in urban areas are the primary challenges.

Public will decide who is in competition and who is not. Instead of resorting to rhetoric, it’s better to refrain from it because people know who came from where, who is power-hungry, and who is willing to serve them

JJP and BJP leaders have faced opposition from farmers in Sirsa. What do you have to say?

I am touring every village in the constituency, but haven’t faced any opposition. Farmers are talking to me. Our leaders Dushyant and Digvijay have also raised the concerns of farmers. If I am elected, I will amplify the voice of farmers. It’s undeniable that they are facing many challenges. If their justified demands are not being heard, they have the right to express their views.

What do you have to say about other parties’ claim that there is no competition in Sirsa?

The truth is that the public will decide who is in competition and who is not. The decision of victory or defeat is made by them. Instead of resorting to rhetoric, it’s better to refrain from it because the public knows who came from where, who is power-hungry, and who is willing to serve them.

Which party poses the biggest challenge for you?

People of Sirsa are wise. They have seen Ashok Tanwar, they have seen Kumari Selja, they have also seen the INLD. But this time, they want to support the JJP. Every JJP worker is presenting a new line of development before the public.

Is there pressure on you since you are not originally from Sirsa?

That is not an issue. My association with Sirsa is not new. I have been working here since 1992. I came here as an election incharge for another party, and worked hard. In 1993, I organised a mega rally of my community in Sirsa, where thousands of people gathered. A candidate should have a good image. It doesn’t matter where they come from. People of Sirsa know me well, they recognise me.

There have been conflicting statements between former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Had the alliance with the BJP ended earlier, would you have gained people’s support?

Some things are decided by the party high command. During elections, there are always some arguments. As for the JJP, it has always raised the issues of the poor, labourers, and farmers, and will continue to do so.

Why should people of Sirsa vote for you?

The JJP’s ideology is focused on advancing developmental works. It wants to improve farmers’ standard of living and provide employment to youth. I hope people will give the JJP a chance this time.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa #Unemployment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

6
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

7
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

8
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

9
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

10
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Pannun

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

Drug regulator took action over misleading ads

Delhi Police call Reddy over Shah fake video

Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video

PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Voters in Amritsar East hope Navjot Sidhu will visit them

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of city Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature falls 6.9 degrees

Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

50 bikes with modified silencers impounded

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution