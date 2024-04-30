THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: ‘Outsider tag doesn’t matter, good image does’

The Tribune Interview: Ramesh Khatak, JJP candidate, Sirsa

Ramesh Khatak, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, speaks about crucial issues, political dynamics, and the party’s vision for the constituency. Talking about challenges such as unemployment, flood relief and navigating opposition parties, he offers insight into his approach and objectives. Labelled as an outsider, he emphasised his long-standing connection with Sirsa and commitment to serve its people in an interview with Anil Kakkar. Excerpts:

What challenges have you faced in Sirsa?

I have been touring the constituency. People mostly talk about employment. Some areas have been affected by last year’’s floods. People need relief. Development in rural areas, improvement in the condition of markets, and improving basic facilities in urban areas are the primary challenges.

Public will decide who is in competition and who is not. Instead of resorting to rhetoric, it’s better to refrain from it because people know who came from where, who is power-hungry, and who is willing to serve them

JJP and BJP leaders have faced opposition from farmers in Sirsa. What do you have to say?

I am touring every village in the constituency, but haven’t faced any opposition. Farmers are talking to me. Our leaders Dushyant and Digvijay have also raised the concerns of farmers. If I am elected, I will amplify the voice of farmers. It’s undeniable that they are facing many challenges. If their justified demands are not being heard, they have the right to express their views.

What do you have to say about other parties’ claim that there is no competition in Sirsa?

The truth is that the public will decide who is in competition and who is not. The decision of victory or defeat is made by them. Instead of resorting to rhetoric, it’s better to refrain from it because the public knows who came from where, who is power-hungry, and who is willing to serve them.

Which party poses the biggest challenge for you?

People of Sirsa are wise. They have seen Ashok Tanwar, they have seen Kumari Selja, they have also seen the INLD. But this time, they want to support the JJP. Every JJP worker is presenting a new line of development before the public.

Is there pressure on you since you are not originally from Sirsa?

That is not an issue. My association with Sirsa is not new. I have been working here since 1992. I came here as an election incharge for another party, and worked hard. In 1993, I organised a mega rally of my community in Sirsa, where thousands of people gathered. A candidate should have a good image. It doesn’t matter where they come from. People of Sirsa know me well, they recognise me.

There have been conflicting statements between former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Had the alliance with the BJP ended earlier, would you have gained people’s support?

Some things are decided by the party high command. During elections, there are always some arguments. As for the JJP, it has always raised the issues of the poor, labourers, and farmers, and will continue to do so.

Why should people of Sirsa vote for you?

The JJP’s ideology is focused on advancing developmental works. It wants to improve farmers’ standard of living and provide employment to youth. I hope people will give the JJP a chance this time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa #Unemployment