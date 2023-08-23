Theatrics, dance workshops for schoolchildren

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

In bid to diversify extra-curricular activities in over 600 government schools and promote Indian culture and heritage, the district administration is set to introduce theatrics, dance and music classes.

The administration in collaboration with SPIC MACAY will conduct workshops for children to explore their artistic talents and foster a sense of pride and understanding about their cultural roots. Officials said that eight programs will be organised under a pilot project in August and September in the district. For this, the administration has also roped in collaborated with a non-profit while several eminent artists from across the country are also being roped in.

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the initiative has been started with the aim of creating awareness among students about Indian classical music, classical dance, folk music and other art forms.

“Indian culture is one of the richest cultures in the world and different genres cater to the diverse interests and preferences of people across all age groups. Whether it’s literature, music, movies, sports, hobbies, or any other form of entertainment, there’s something for everyone. This diversity ensures that people can always find something that resonates with their current stage of life, experiences, and personal inclinations. This richness in variety also contributes to the vibrant and dynamic cultural landscape that we experience in society,” Yadav said.

