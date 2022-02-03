Theft cases on the rise in Panchkula

Theft cases, especially that of automobiles, are on the rise in Panchkula. Concerted efforts are required to nab the accused. The latest theft that took place on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1 outside a park opposite lane 532-540 in Sector 12 proves that even streetlights fail to deter the accused, who fled with motorcycle parts. —Col DP Gupta, Panchkula

Poor roads belie smart city claim

The road connecting Faridabad with Delhi through shooting range and Pul Pralhad Pur is badly damaged. The government claims that Faridabad is a smart city, but the roads here depict a sorry picture with several potholes. What surprises the residents the most is that the road on the Delhi side is completely smooth. —Amit Seth, Faridabad

Allow Bikaner-Haridwar train to halt at Yamunanagar

Train number 14717/14718, BKN-HW Express, running between Bikaner and Haridwar has an important connectivity between northern and southern Haryana apart from linking the holy city of Haridwar. Barring the Yamunanagar railway station, the train stops at all important stations of Haryana. Since it is the only train that links southern Haryana with Yamunanagar city, it is imperative to allow it to stop at Yamunanagar so that residents can have direct access to southern Haryana. — –Suresh Kumar, Yamunanagar

