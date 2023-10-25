Theme Park site for Kurukshetra Sikh museum

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 24

With the state government giving its nod to the proposal of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) to allot a land on lease to the Archaeology and Museums Department, the project to develop a Sikh museum and heritage centre here is expected to start soon.

The state government had proposed a Sikh museum in Kurukshetra and the Archaeology Department asked the district administration to identify land for the project.

As per a communication by the Urban Local Bodies to the KDB, the government has cleared the proposal. The museum will be developed on three acres, earmarked at Theme Park beside Neelakanthi Yatri Niwas on a lease basis.

The Lessee Department will pay the lease amount of Rs 1,000 per annum and an agreement will be executed between the Archaeology and Museum Department and the KDB before handing over the possession of the land.

As per a KDB official, it is a 12-acre land of which, three acres will be allotted to the Archaeology and Museums Department for the project and the remaining land will be used for the events as usual.

There are several historic and old gurdwaras in Kurukshetra which the Sikh pilgrims visit every year.

Akhil Pilani, Additional DC-cum-CEO of KDB, said, “We have got all the approvals. The site will be handed over to the Archaeology and Museums Department and soon, an agreement will be signed and further process will be initiated.”

