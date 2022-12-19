Thermal plant employee dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 18

An employee of the Rajiv Gandhi thermal power plant died in an accident on the plant campus at Khedar village in Hisar district on Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as Kuldeep of Rakhi village. An iron rod fell on him while he was working in the plant. He was taken to a private hospital where he died during treatment. The employees have demanded compensation for the family of the deceased.

