Thieves decamp with valuables worth Rs 40 lakh in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 23

Thieves decamped with ornaments and cash worth Rs 40 lakh from a house here in Sector 5. They entered the house by breaking a glass window. The incident came to light when the family members returned home after attending a wedding on Sunday afternoon.

Kishore Nagpal, a friend of the house owner Rajiv Vaid, said Rajiv, along with family members, had gone to Panchkula to attend a wedding on Friday afternoon. Despite CCTV cameras, there is no clue about the robbers as they also took away the DVR.

The DSP, along with detective staff and forensic experts, visited the crime scene. The police have begun investigating the case.