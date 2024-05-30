Thieves on prowl; cash, jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh stolen from 4 Gurugram houses

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 29

Unidentified suspects broke into four houses in different areas of the city stealing cash, gold jewellery and other valuables worth over Rs 80 lakh. Four FIRs were registered at different police stations.

Will arrest culprits soon Apart from the teams of the police stations concerned, our crime unit of Sector 17 is also investigating these cases. The thieves will be arrested soon. — Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime

The first incident took place at a doctor’s house in the Sector 4 area on Monday night when the family members were sleeping. According to the complaint filed by Dr Vikas Kapoor, the incident took place when his parents were out of station while he and his family were asleep on the ground floor.

“Our maid was also sleeping in another room. It was around 5.30 am on Tuesday when my wife got up to send the children to school, she found that the door of the room was locked from outside. After waking up the maid, the door of the room was opened. When I went to the first floor of the house, I found that the cupboard was broken and Rs 40 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh were stolen,” Kapoor said in his complaint.

Following the complaint a case was registered at the Sector 9-A police station on Tuesday.

In the second theft, a medical attendant fled after stealing cash, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 14 lakh from a house in Sector 81. According to the complaint filed by Sujata Anand, she had hired Pintu Kumar as an attendant through the City Home Health Care Service to take care of her husband Anil Kumar.

“On Tuesday night, we were sleeping and the medical attendant was also sleeping in the same room. At 4 am when I woke up I saw that Pintu Kumar was not in the room. Later, I found that he had decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash and jewellery from my house,” Sujata said in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday. The third theft took place at a locked house of Utkarsh Mohan, a resident of DLF, Phase 4, from where the suspects fled after stealing one LED, clothes, gift items and other valuables worth Rs 10 lakh. An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station on Tuesday.

The fourth incident took place in the Palam Vihar area where the thieves fled after stealing gold jewellery and two mobiles from the house of Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday night. An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

“Apart from the teams of the police station concerned, our crime unit of Sector 17 is also investigating these cases. The thieves will be arrested soon,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP, crime.

