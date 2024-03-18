Thirty pump operators to get 100-hour training at ITI-Sirsa

Sirsa, March 17

In a bid to enhance efficiency and to address water supply challenges in village communities, a comprehensive 100-hour training programme has been launched in Sirsa, focusing on plumbing, electrical work and field operations. The programme aims at empowering pump operators stationed in village water systems to autonomously troubleshoot problems during their operations.

Under this initiative, pump operators would undergo specialised training at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) facilitated by the Department of Public Health and Engineering. The objective of the training would be to equip them with necessary skills to prevent disruptions in water supply within villages.

Thirty employees have been selected for the initial phase of training, with each participant receiving five hours of daily instruction from ITI instructors, totalling a 100 hours. The training curriculum is designed to align with the goals of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s Nal Jal Mitra programme, which seeks to improve water supply infrastructure and management in rural areas.

The training covers a range of topics, including pump maintenance, electrical troubleshooting, pipe leak repairs and appropriate chlorine dosage for water treatment. By providing pump operators with these skills, the programme would equip them to address operational challenges independently, reducing the need for external assistance and minimising the downtime in water supply.

Additionally, a parallel effort is underway to train pump operators across the entire district. With 338 villages’ water systems and tube wells identified for training, the initiative seeks to standardise technical knowledge and ensure consistent service delivery.

Rakesh Soglan, an advisor from the Department of Public Health and Engineering said pump operators from 338 villages in the district would undergo technical training to address water supply challenges. Previously, these employees were tasked with starting and shutting off water supply, but due to a lack of technical knowledge, supply disruptions were common. To address this, the department decided to train them to make them technically sound, he added.

He said the first phase of the training would begin on Monday.— OC

Areas of focus

Pump maintenance

Electrical troubleshooting

Pipe leak repairs

Appropriate chlorine dosage for treatment of water

