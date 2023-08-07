This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 6

Even as the Vishva Hindu Parishad-Bajrang Dal ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’, started three years ago, would be remembered for the worst communal clashes that Haryana has ever seen, another pilgrimage that passes through Mewat region continues to be an epitome of harmony.

Blurring the divide Meo Muslims have for ages been serving the pilgrims of ‘84 Kos Braj Yatra’

They provide them with food, lodging — and this time, even protection from miscreants

Originating in Mathura (UP), the ‘yatra’ crosses villages of Nuh and Palwal in the Mewat region

The ‘84 Kos Braj Yatra’, which started on July 4 and will last till August 16, is said to be happening since time immemorial. Originating in Mathura every Shravan, the ‘yatra’ witnesses thousands of devotees walking barefoot for about 252 km, visiting various temples, ponds and forests in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In Haryana, it passes through several villages of Nuh and Palwal, including Bicchore, Neemka and Son. Meo Muslim inhabitants of these villages are participants to the celebrations as they shun non-vegetarian food during the holy month. They also prepare food for the pilgrims, provide them shelter at night in their homes and even massage their feet as part of ‘khidmat’ (service). This year, the ‘khidmat’ has another additional task—guarding the pilgrims.

“The ‘yatra’ has been an integral part of our life. We feel fortunate that we get to serve the pilgrims. The clashes in Nuh were political and a rivalry fanned mainly by social media posts. In Mewat, we live in harmony. I started water ‘khidmat’ when I was six and my entire family now puts up a ‘langar’ during Shravan. My son is on guard duty tonight to ensure no miscreant attacks the pilgrims,” says 65-year-old Shamshuddin of Bicchore village.

Sabbir Umer is a youth from Kama village. With limited means he can’t do much, but every night when ‘yatris’ halt at his village, he goes around applying ‘heena’ on their feet to help them cool in humid weather. “Doing ‘khidmat’ is believed to be the biggest pious act and children as young as five stand out holding water jugs in their hands. The Nuh clashes have terrified the people, but we stand guard to ensure all pilgrim are safe,” he says.

The pilgrims, who were in for a shock after hearing about the clashes, claim there is nothing to fear in the ‘84 Kos Yatra’. “I take the ‘yatra’ each time a wish is fulfilled. The way the villagers help us is commendable. An epitome of communal harmony, indeed!” says Punit Mishra of Bijnor (UP).

#Gurugram #Mewat