This Hisar village not to go to polls

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 12

None of the aspirants was able to file the nomination papers for the post of sarpanch reserved for the Backward Class (A) category in Isharheri village of the district as there are no eligible voters here.

Residents had apprised the district administration about the situation, but no correction was made in time. There are a total of 325 voters in the village in the Barwala block of the district.

QUOTA DECIDED IN DRAW of lots The category was decided in a draw of lots. The administration has submitted the report to the State Election Commission and the higher-ups. The election in the village is likely to be held later. —District official

Former sarpanch Dalbir Singh said of the 325 voters, five belong to BC (B) category and none to BC (A). “So, there was no eligible person to file the nomination papers for the post of sarpanch,” he added.

District officials, however, said the category was decided in a draw of lots.

Similar situation prevailed in two villages of Jind district, where locals could not file the nomination papers as there were no eligible voters. In Frain Khurd village, the post of sarpanch was reserved for the Scheduled Caste but there was no population belonging to the category here and thus, no one was eligible to file the nomination.

In Roj Khera village, the residents boycotted the election as no one filed the nomination for the post of sarpanch. The villagers submitted a representation to the district administration, stating that they had a total of nine voters belonging to the SCs and the post of sarpanch was reserved for a woman of this community. Thus, they have only four women

from the SC category who couldn’t contest the polls as they did not fulfil the minimum criteria of education fixed by the government.