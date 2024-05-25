This poll, Hisar women vocal about paani, bijli

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 24

In this region of Haryana, women are considered “not so assertive” about their political opinion, but during this Lok Sabha elections, they are getting vocal on issues concerning them.

They have been raising demands such as adequate supply of water and electricity, good education and jobs for their children, work and adequate wages in the MGNREGA scheme.

With her face covered in veil, Suman, carrying a “matki” (steel pot), was waiting for her turn to fetch water. A resident of Bawani Khera town under the Hisar Lok Sabha segment, she is upset over an inflated electricity bill of Rs 50,000, and vows to take revenge during the polling day. Another woman Kavita tried to argue that this election was to re-elect PM Narendra Modi.

The conservation between two women happened as they fetch water from a hand pump for household use in the absence of domestic water supply. Suman rued, “We got an electricity bill of Rs 50,000. We have made several rounds to the department’s office to get it corrected, but to no avail. How will we pay this much amount?”

At a public meeting organised by BJP candidate Ranjit Singh in Gangwa village under Nalwa Assembly constituency in Hisar district, a group of women, hailing from weaker sections of society, raised their demand to increase MGNREGA wages.

Santosh and Minakshi, two women from the group, told The Tribune they want MGNREGA workers to get work in their respective villages. “We have to visit other villages to get work under the scheme. With low wages, it becomes difficult for us to visit other villages, sometimes several kilometres away,” Santosh said.

Hisar Lok Sabha constituency that witnessed 14 General Election since 1971, including one byelection in 2011, 309 candidates, including five women, had been in the fray. This time, three women candidates are in the fray from this Lok Sabha seat.

Two regional outfits — JJP and INLD — have fielded Naina Chautala and Sunaina Chautala, respectively, from Hisar. Another woman, Poonam Mor, has been contesting as an Independent.

Both Naina and Sunaina said they have been getting significant presence of women in their public meetings, especially in villages. “Women are eager to interact with me on the margins of public meetings. Their main concerns include jobs for their educated children and water supply,” Naina said.

Women in fray

Naina Chautala (JJP)

Sunaina Chautala (INLD)

Poonam Mor (Independent)

Before Naina and Sunaina of the Chautala clan, former CM Bansi Lal’s daughter Sumitra Devi had joined the fray in 1984 General Election as an Independent and secured 3,248 votes. The BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh Chautala, son of Devi Lal, from Hisar.

Total voters: 17,90,722

Men: 9,55,230

Women: 8,35,481

Transgender: 11

