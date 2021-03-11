This season, Haryana targets to bring 1L acre under direct seeding technique

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 2

The Agriculture Department has set a target to cover 1 lakh acre under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique in 12 districts of the state for the kharif season-2022.

2.5 ACRE per FARMER CAP GOES The aid for farmers opting for the DSR technique has been reduced from Rs 5,000 per acre to Rs 4,000 per acre this time. However, each farmer can now grow the crop on more than 2.5 acre, the maximum limit set earlier. This limit was making the technique lesser lucrative for bigger farmers as they were covering larger areas but were getting aid for 2.5 acre only.

The department will give an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers opting for the DSR technique through direct benefit transfer.

As per information, the department has given a target of 7,000 acre for Ambala; 6,000 acre each for Yamunanagar, Panipat and Sonepat; 10,000 acre each for Karnal and Kurukshetra; 11,000 acre each for Kaithal and Jind; 9,000acre for Fatehabad; and 8,000 acre each to Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak districts. An amount of Rs 40 crore has been allocated under the scheme.

The technique involves the direct seeding of rice rather than the conservative transplantation method. It requires lesser use of water, labour and power, and is considered a better technique in view of the depleting water table. But the reluctance of the farmers to leave conservative methods for adopting newer ones and excessive weeds in this technique are the major issues, besides the timely availability of the DSR machines.

Around 15.60 lakh hectare land is covered under the paddy crop in Haryana. Farmers have to register on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Agriculture, Ambala, Girish Nagpal said: “The Agriculture Department has been taking various measures to save the groundwater. Targets have been achieved under the DSR technique, which saves labour, resources and reduces the cost of cultivation too.” “Awareness camps are being organised at 40 locations in Ambala from Monday. In these camps, farmers will be educated about the DSR technique, timely implementation of weedicide, sowing timing, its benefits. Also, their queries will be answered.”