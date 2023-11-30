This year, 252 killed in 463 road mishaps in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 29

As many as 252 people died in 463 accidents while 290 others sustained injuries in the district. Taking a strict note of the illegal exits on the NH-44 that caused multiple accidents, the district administration has begun lodging FIRs against the violators.

Overspeeding, illegal exits on highways, driving on the wrong side and the use of mobile phones during driving are considered to be the main reasons behind the accidents.

Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya has directed the district administration officials to lodge FIRs against the owners of dhabas and petrol pumps, who have opened the illegal exits on the NH-44.

The company responsible for the maintenance of the road has provided a list of ten such points on the NH-44, where these illegal exits have been opened. The police have registered four cases against five dhaba owners.

As per the available data, 36 accidents took place in January wherein 17 people died and 23 others sustained injuries. In February, 39 cases of accidents were reported, in which 17 people died and 27 others got injured, while in the month of March, 14 people died and 17 sustained injuries in 37 accidents. In April, 51 road mishaps were reported wherein 32 people died and 21 sustained injuries. In May, 21 people died and 31 others sustained injuries in 42 accidents. In June, 46 accidents were reported wherein 29 people died and 42 other got injured.

In July, 43 mishaps were reported, in which 23 people died and 22 sustained injuries, while in August, 21 people died and 44 people got injured in 38 accidents.

In 50 accidents reported in the month of September, 21 people died and 44 others sustained injuries. In October, a total of 53 accidents were reported in the district wherein 25 people died and 29 people sustained injuries.

Besides, 28 accidents were reported up till November 20 wherein16 people lost their lives while 14 others sustained injuries. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajeet Singh Shekhawat said the illegal exits on the NH-44 and other highways are the leading factors in the accidents.

The company has given a list of 10 points to the Police Department, and four cases have been registered against five dhaba owners, who have reportedly opened illegal exits on the NH-44 under relevant sections of the National Highways Act and PDP Act, the SP added. Some black spots have also been identified on the highways to avert the accidents, the SP said.

#Panipat