Those fuelling stir won't be spared, says SUPVA VC

Rohtak, September 4

Students of Faculty of Film and Television at Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLCSUPVA) have been staging a protest demonstration for more than two months. They demand provision of adequate resources, faculty, infrastructure and equipment, besides amendment in the syllabus.

Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan has maintained that those instigating strike on campus would be strictly dealt with. “A probe is under way to identify the person(s) who were misguiding and inciting students to continue their stir on one pretext or the other. Strict action would be taken against those found responsible”, said Chauhan while addressing a press conference on campus on Saturday.

“We conceded to most of their demands, but they expected us to come to terms with everything they demanded there and then, which was not possible. We could not flout the university rules and provisions,” said the Vice-Chancellor.The protestors had tried to misguide the new admission seekers and their parents by bad-mouthing the university at a help desk set up near the university gate, he added. “The university administration has always accorded top priority to the students’ interests.”, said Chauhan.

