Thousands congregate at Dera Sacha Sauda on foundation day

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 29

Dera Sacha Sauda celebrated its 76th foundation day on Monday at its headquarters here. Thousands of devotees from various states attended the event.

In view of the forthcoming elections, the programme also served as a demonstration of the Dera Sacha Sauda’s strength. Meanwhile, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is imprisoned in a Rohtak jail, sent a letter to his followers, which was read out to the devotees present during the programme.

Dera Sacha Sauda was founded by Baba Mastana on April 29, 1948, in Sirsa. Therefore, every year, dera followers celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. Moreover, Dera Sacha Sauda, which plays a significant role in the politics of Haryana and Punjab, held this programme, although the political wing of the Dera Sacha Sauda has been disbanded. The dera now claims it doesn’t directly endorse any party, but the massive crowd gathered at the dera on Monday has once again brought the attention of political parties back to the dera.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent from the Sunaria Jail, Rohtak, on Monday by the dera chief, he urged the people to take care of stray animals and to stay united and connected with the dera. This was the 19th letter sent from jail by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving imprisonment for the rape of sadhvis and murder of journalist Ram Chander Chattarpati. Recently, BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar was seen at a programme of the dera.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Sacha Sauda #Sirsa