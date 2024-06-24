 Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

The building where 49 died.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 23

Amid Kuwait media reports of a massive crackdown on dilapidated and overcrowded buildings, thousands of Indian workers have been rendered homeless in the West Asian nation.

Punjab, Haryana men fear deportation

  • Nearly 12,000 workers from Rajasthan, Kerala and Andhra have approached state governments for help
  • However, over 50,000 workers from Punjab and Haryana in Kuwait’s Mangaf aren’t reaching out to authorities out of fear of deportation
  • “I and around 100 others from Punjab came here with great difficulty and can’t risk getting caught,” said a worker from Bathinda who doesn’t have valid travel documents

The crackdown comes in the wake of the Mangaf building fire on June 12 which claimed the lives of 49 Indian workers. The Kuwaiti authorities are now getting all unsafe buildings evacuated and penalising the owners of overcrowded properties.

With thousands of Indians residing in these buildings, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait with the assistance of local authorities has started setting up shelters for these workers, many of whom have also approached their respective state governments in India for help.

Speaking to The Tribune, a senior MEA official said, “The Kuwaiti authorities are reinforcing laws to make accommodations safe. We are closely working with them and setting up shelters for the affected Indians. During this course, we have come across many cases of workers who didn’t have the documentation required to stay in country. Wherever manageable, we are working on their rehabilitation but those without proper documents will face deportation.”

Sources said 400 workers, a majority of them from Rajasthan, face deportation due to reasons such as visa expiry and lack of documents. Nearly 5,000 workers from Rajasthan and 7,000 from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have approached their state governments and NGOs for assistance.

Following the devastating fire in Mangaf on June 12, the Kuwaiti authorities had ordered evacuation of dilapidated buildings. The power supply to these overcrowded buildings, flouting housing norms, is reportedly being snapped. A majority of these buildings were inhabited by Indian workers, who are now being forced to sleep on roads.

Meanwhile, workers are claiming that they have been barred from sharing videos on social media and are being threatened with arrests by their agents. They turned to the Indian Embassy for alternative accommodation as after the fire, rents in the area trebled.

While there are over 50,000 workers from Punjab and Haryana in the Mangaf area, they are not reaching out to authorities for help. “I along with around 100 men from Punjab came here with great difficulty and can’t risk getting caught and deported. Our recruitment agent has warned us against putting out any video or speaking to anybody. We send money home, but have now been evicted from our “unsafe” building. We are paying a store owner to sleep in his porch at night,” said Dayal Singh (name changed) from Bathinda.

“It’s like living in slums in India. Eight of us lived together in a room to cut expenditure and send money home. We are not educated but somehow managed to get here through agents. My building owner has been fined for overcrowding. We are now on the streets and looking for accommodation,” said Surjit, a carpenter from Fatehabad in Haryana.

“The electricity supply to our building was cut without notice. Homeless, we are now using sleeping bags on roadsides. With the high demand for accommodation, the rentals have hiked and are unaffordable,” said Bakhtawar Meena from Bainswara.

Meena’s wife here has sold off her jewellery to arrange for her husband’s stay in Kuwait. She claims that he cannot go to work leaving his belongings on the street.

The Rajasthan government is in touch with the MEA over the issue. Kuwait has a population of nearly 42 lakh, of which 21% (10 lakh) are Indians, comprising 30% of the workforce. Indian carpenters, masons, electricians, construction labourers, factory and domestic workers and food delivery agents constitute nearly a fifth of Kuwait’s workforce.

For years, the illegal conversion of property spaces has been a pervasive issue in Kuwait. Basement parking areas have been transformed into warehouses, while ground-floor open spaces have been converted into housing units and shops, all in the pursuit of additional income.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister is personally leading the drive to check the buildings housing foreign workers.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

2
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

3
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

4
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

5
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

6
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

8
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

9
Trending

Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

10
India

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha

Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs