Thousands of youth back Rahul, raise unity slogans

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 6

A day-long mega show in the BJP’s bastion here on Thursday through Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and a mega rally at the Sector 13/17 ground cheered the Congress leaders’ mood.

The yatra seemed to be spreading its message of unity, fight against inflation and unemployment, especially among youths. The participation of youths was large in the yatra and at the rally.

Cheered by the crowd in the yatra and rally in Panipat, the state Congress is also eyeing the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in 2024.

Thousands of youth supporters walked with Rahul Gandhi by raising slogans “Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo”, “PM Aayaa PM Aayaa”, “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Congress Zindabad”.

Vishal Malik of Gohana said he came to see Rahul Gandhi’s yatra as its theme of “Bharat Jodo” had attracted him. He walked in the yatra for the first time today and it was great, he said. Rahul was raising youths’ issues without any fear of the government, he said.

Aslam of Patthargarh village of the district said he came to see the national leader Rahul Gandhi as he was very influenced with the theme of the yatra. He said Rahul Gandhi was talking about the unity of all people in society.

Shehzad of Kairana of Uttar Pradesh said he was influenced by Rahul’s yatra and he came to participate today along with his two friends.