Threat calls to MLAs have Pak link: Haryana Police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

The Haryana Police have revealed Pakistan connection in the case of threat calls to MLAs.

In June and July, some MLAs of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi received threat calls after which separate cases were registered. The calls demanding ransom were made to Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh and former MLAs of Punjab and Delhi.

In this regard, the accused – identified as Amit Yadav, alias Radheshyam Kumar Yadav, Saddiq Anwar, Sanoj Kumar, Kaish Alam, Dulesh Alam, Badre Alam and Abulesh Alam — were arrested and a large number of cheque books, passbooks, ATM cards, mobile SIMs, cellphones and cash were recovered.

A total of 18 virtual numbers have been found operating from abroad in the phones of the accused.

The accomplices of the arrested accused have been identified as Iqbal Kaish Alam and Sadiq in the Middle East and Rakesh in Saudi Arabia and Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, Imran, MD Khan and Rafiq in Pakistan.

All of them tried to extort money from the MLAs in a planned manner by claiming to be local gangsters. They threatened the MLAs on their mobile phones through WhatsApp. Abulesh of Damavara village in Bihar used to commit online fraud earlier. He was sent to the Bettiah (Bihar) jail in June 2021 in a rape case under the POCSO Act.

Abulesh further trained Amit Yadav and his brothers Dulesh and Kaish to commit fraud and helped them get in touch with other gang members – Iqbal, Kaish Alam, Sadiq, Rakesh, Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir and those sitting in Pakistan and Middle East countries. Accused Kaish has lived in Dubai for about three years. According to the WhatsApp chat with Iqbal, Wasim, Ali and Nazir, it was found that 867 transactions were made through 727 bank accounts and about Rs 2.77 crore transferred in the past eight months. All these bank accounts were operated by Iqbal, Kaish, Sadiq, Rakesh, Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, Imran, MD Khan and Rafiq in Pakistan and Middle East countries.

All 727 bank accounts discovered from the mobile phones of the accused have been seized.

MONEY TRANSFERRED VIA HAWALA