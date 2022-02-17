Threat to Pundri MLA, FIR registered against 5

Kaithal, February 16
The Kaithal police have registered a case against five persons in Kaithal district for allegedly not allowing Pundri MLA Randhir Gollen to enter Karora village and also threatening to kill him if he entered the village.
The police took the action on the basis of a video, showing a person threatening the MLA, while three to four persons were supporting him.
The accused was identified as Pinder of the village, while three to four persons were yet to be identified, said the police. The MLA was scheduled to attend a programme at the gaushala in the village and was also to inaugurate a road stretch between Karora and Serdha villages. Before his programme, residents started protest and not allowed the MLA to enter the village. The protesting people had alleged that they were infuriated over the remarks made by the MLA during the farmers’ protest.
On the complaint of Nayab Singh, head constable working as a security agent at the Pundri police station, the Pundri police registered a case against Pinder and three-four others for threatening to kill the MLA.
“Based on the viral video, we have registered a case against Pinder and others,” said Maqsood Ahmed, Kaithal Superintendent of Police.
