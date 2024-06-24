Three arrested for killing man in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 23

The police arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old man at a liquor shop in Chulkana village of the district on Wednesday night. The accused have been identified as Sandeep, Nishan and Himanshu of Chulkana village.

Samalkha SHO Phool Kumar said the accused were arrested from near the railway line on the Patti Kalyana-Chulkana road. The cops produced the accused before the court on Sunday and took them on a two-day remand for investigation.

Krishan, a youth from Chulkana, was stabbed to death at a liquor shop and his friend Vishal was injured by some assailants of the same village.

Sandeep, brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother Krishan, who used to work as an in-charge at the liquor shop, had gone to take cash from the shop along with Vishal, alias Lakisar, around 9.30pm on Wednesday. Sandeep said he saw the attackers, including Anil and Abhishek, armed with wooden sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

The SHO said during the investigation, one of the accused, Sandeep, revealed that Krishan had assaulted his friend Devraj on April 13. To seek revenge, he along with his friends attacked Krishan.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat