Three arrested for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 30

The Nuh police have arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a man during a carjacking incident and then dumping his body on the KMP Expressway.

The accused have been identified as Chintu, Robin alias Pandit and Shekhar, all natives of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The police said the accused had confessed that they killed Devender, a resident of Dewta village in Alwar district, Rajasthan, by strangulating him as he resisted the robbery.

The police said, they found a body near Dhulawat toll on KMP Expressway on January19. On the complaint of the victim’s family, an FIR was registered at the Sadar Tauru police station. The police arrested Chintu yesterday, while two others were nabbed today.

“The police analysed the footages of more than 100 CCTV cameras. The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow,” Varun Singla, SP of Nuh, said.

