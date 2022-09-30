Three arrested for robbing man in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 29

The Gurugram police have arrested three accused for robbing a man of his mobile phone and cash after giving him a lift in their car. The car was impounded and Rs 20,000 recovered from their possession, said the police.

The accused were arrested on Monday and after police remand, sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, it was in July when the man filed a complaint with the Badshahpur police station and alleged that the three men offered him a lift in their car and later robbed him.

A case was registered and now the crime unit team, Manesar, nabbed the three accused, identified as Rahul, Mithlesh Kumar, alias Rajesh, and Pradeep Kumar.