Three arrested for robbing man in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 29
The Gurugram police have arrested three accused for robbing a man of his mobile phone and cash after giving him a lift in their car. The car was impounded and Rs 20,000 recovered from their possession, said the police.
The accused were arrested on Monday and after police remand, sent to judicial custody.
According to the police, it was in July when the man filed a complaint with the Badshahpur police station and alleged that the three men offered him a lift in their car and later robbed him.
A case was registered and now the crime unit team, Manesar, nabbed the three accused, identified as Rahul, Mithlesh Kumar, alias Rajesh, and Pradeep Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...