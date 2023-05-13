Three arrested for robbing Ola cab driver in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 12

An Ola cab driver was robbed of his mobile phone and wallet by three persons who had booked his cab in the wee hours of Friday from near the Gurugram railway station. The incident took place in Sector 89A around 2.45 am. The driver, Sachin Kumar, resident of Sarita Vihar in Delhi, filed a complaint against the accused at the Sector 10A police station.

According to the complaint, when he reached the location, he called the number that was used to book the cab, and three youths sat inside. After reaching the drop location, the accused attacked him and snatched his iPhone and wallet, which contained Rs 8,000 cash, driving licence and credit card, added the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three unidentified persons under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC.

“We are trying to identify the accused with the help of the CCTV footage of the area,” said Satbir, the investigating officer.