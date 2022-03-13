Three arrested for selling spurious salt

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 12

The crime branch team of Sector17 here has arrested three persons in connection with the trading of spurious salt under Tata brand name. As many as 1,925 packets of the salt have been recovered.

A cop said the accused — Ayush of Sector 88, Udit of Old Faridabad and Mahender of Bharat Colony — had been found storing and selling salt packets (small bags) under Tata’s name in an illegal manner. He said the accused used to pack the salt in packets having fake labels of Tata and supply to retailers in the city. A raid was carried out after a complaint was lodged by a Tata representative.

The trio have been remanded in judicial custody. —