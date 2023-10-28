Three arrested on extortion charges

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

The Gurugram police on Thursday arrested three men for demanding gold worth Rs 20 lakh as extortion from a shopkeeper. An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

The accused were identified as Rajendra Singh (45) of UP, his nephew Hazari Prasad (24) and K Sanjay Kumar (28) of Madhubani, Bihar. Rajendra and his nephew Hazari Prasad live here in Krishna Nagar colony, while Sanjay lives in Shakti Nagar colony.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on the complaint of a Gurugram-based shopkeeper. The complainant said that on October 21, when he opened his shop, he found a memory card and letter.

In the letter, the accused had demanded gold worth Rs 20 lakh from the victim, while asking him to reach near a Agra-Yamuna Expressway bridge at 5 pm on October 22. The accused threatened to kill his family members and set his shops and warehouses on fire.

“In the memory card, there was a video of an explosion and another of an automatic explosive device. I gave them Rs 2 lakh on their demand, following which the accused demanded the extortion. Following this, I informed the police”, the victim said in his complaint.

In the case, a team led by Inspector Anand Kumar, Sector-31 Crime Branch in-charge conducted raids and arrested the three suspects on Thursday night.

“Rajendra and Sanjay work at the same company in Gurugram. In order to earn quick money, they devised a plan and involved their friends in the crime. We are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused”, said ACP (Crime) Varun Dhawan.

