Three booked for immigration fraud

Kurukshetra, April 2

The Kurukshetra police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a Panchkula resident of Rs 6.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his nephew to Canada.

Complainant sought action against four The complainant had sought action against Gurbachan, Jasbir Singh, Harpreet Singh and Sachin. However, during preliminary probe, no evidence establishing involvement of Gurbachan surfaced, and a case was registered against three persons only

A case has been registered against Jasbir Singh, Harpreet Singh and Sachin Rana under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at the Ladwa police station.

The complainant, Satish Kumar of Panchkula, said he wanted to send his nephew Priyanshu abroad and came to know about Gurbachan who runs an immigration centre in Ladwa. Gurbachan sought Rs 19.50 lakh to send Priyanshu to Canada on a study visa. On March 14 last year, he introduced the complainant to Jasbir Singh and Harpreet Singh and they promised him to send Priyanshu abroad.

“Gurbachan demanded his educational documents and passport to start the process, and also took a fee of Rs 6.50 lakh. We paid the fee through a cheque and were assured that my nephew will be sent on a study visa soon. Harpreet gave us the details of a hospital in Delhi where medical tests were conducted. Even after several months, we did not get the visa and met Jasbir and Gurbachan in this regard, but to no avail. Later, we came to know that the cheque was credited in the account of Sachin Rana,” the complainant said.

He further said the accused threatened him of dire consequences on asking them to refund the fee. He had sought action against Gurbachan, Jasbir Singh, Harpreet Singh and Sachin. However, during preliminary investigation, no evidence establishing involvement of Gurbachan surfaced, and a case was registered against three persons only.

