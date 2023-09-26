Three cops booked for beating up man, woman in police station in Haryana’s Rewari

Rewari, September 26
Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were booked for allegedly beating up a man and a woman in a police station, officials said on Tuesday.
The FIR was based on a complaint by the 22-year-old woman who also accused the sub-inspector (SI) of molesting her.
The incident allegedly took place in July. The matter was handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhaarna Yadav for investigation after a complaint by the woman.
On the basis of the report submitted by the ASP, a case has been registered against Sub-inspector Lekhram, woman Head Constable Premlata and Special Police Officer (SPO) Surat Singh under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dharuhera police station, they said.
According to the complainant, the man, whom she knew, called her up on July 12 and asked her to come to the police station as the sub-inspector (SI) wanted to question her.
At the police station, she found that the man's wife was present with him. The sub-inspector allegedly abused her and made some caste-related remarks against her, she said.
The sub-inspector also accused her of destroying the man's marital life, she said in the complaint.
When she protested, the sub-inspector called three women cops who took her inside and beat her up, the victim alleged. She also accused the SI of molesting her.
The SI also forced her to tie a 'rakhi' on the man's wrist, she alleged.
Police said that during investigation it was found that the man was also assaulted in the police station.
