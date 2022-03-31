Three-day ‘Chaitra Chaudas’ fair begins

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 30

The three-day Chaitra Chaudas fair started at the Saraswati Tirtha in Pehowa, Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

Devotees from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi reach Pehowa during the Chaitra Chaudas fair in large numbers to offer prayers to their ancestors.

The fair will conclude on April 1. Due to the Covid pandemic, the fair is being organised after two years.

Fair administrator and SDM Pehowa Sonu Ram said, “The fair duly started today and devotees have started reaching from different parts of the country and all arrangements have been made to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience. The number of buses by the Roadways Department has been increased on this route, a control room has been set up and a close watch is being kept on the area around Saraswati Tirtha. Duty magistrates and sector officers have been deputed to maintain sanitation, electricity and other arrangements.”