Three-day Khelo Haryana get under way

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, December 16

Union Minister and ace shooter Rao Inderjit Singh inaugurated Khelo Haryana Games here today.

The three-day mega sports competition will be held in nine districts of the state till December 18. Addressing the players, Singh said games played a pivotal role in modelling the youth.

“Since decades, our state has been an epitome of excellence in sports. These games not only help us to get international and national laurels, but also play pivotal role in keeping our youth focused and away from vices, including drugs. We have been toiling for long and will continue to work to provide best facilities to our youth so that the nation keeps getting sportsmen from the state,” he said.

As many as 11,718 players below the age of 18 years will participate in various sporting events.

The event, which is being organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, aims at exploring and selecting talented players for “Khelo India Games”, scheduled to be held next year.

Ambala: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh today said that gymnasiums would be opened in all big stadiums in various districts of the state.

He was speaking after opening the hockey events as part of the three-day Khelo Haryana Games at Shahabad hockey stadium.

Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala and Kurukshetra Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani opened the “gatka” and cycling competitions, respectively, at Dronacharya Stadium in Kurukshetra.