Three-day mourning for former Haryana Governor Dhanik Lal Mandal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The Haryana Government is observing three-day state mourning till Wednesday as a mark of respect to Dhanik Lal Mandal, former Governor, who passed away in Chandigarh.

Mandal served as the state Governor from 1990 to 1995. He was 90 years old.

An official spokesperson said a letter in this regard had been issued to all divisional and deputy commissioners and the Inspectors General of the Police Range across the state.