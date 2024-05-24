Three days before polling, 95 officers, staff exercise franchise

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 23

As many as 95 officers and staff, who were part of essential services, exercised their right to vote on Wednesday. For the convenience of officers and staff, polling centres had been set up at the offices of the District Development and Panchayat Officer located at the Subdivisional Office.

District Election Officer RK Singh cast his vote and urged residents of Sirsa to exercise their franchise. He appealed to the residents to visit the designated polling booths from 7 am to 6 pm on May 25 and contribute towards making the voting campaign initiated by the Sirsa administration successful.

He emphasised on the importance of voting beyond selfish interest and caste divisions for the establishment of a healthy and robust democracy. He urged the voters to vote conscientiously.

Singh said voting was both a right and a duty of every eligible individual. The officers and staff appointed on duty in essential services, who had submitted their forms for voting, could cast their votes from 9 am to 5 pm from May 22 to 24.

#Sirsa