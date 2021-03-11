Three dead in two road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 12

Three persons, including a couple died in two separate road accidents.

The first incident took place near Manbharwala village when a truck hit the couple on motorcycle who were returning their home back in Ismailpur village. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan (62) and his wife Lakshmi Devi (60). Chandar bhan died on the spot while his wife succumbed to her injuries at the Civil Hospital.

Lajja Ram, SHO, Chhachhrauli police station said a case had been registered. Another incident occurred near Ariyanwala village when a utility vehicle hit the deceased, Manoj Kumar (40), of Sasauli village, his wife Manju and their two children on motorcycle. A case has been registered.

