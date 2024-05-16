Three drug peddlers arrested in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 15

Tightening the noose around drug suppliers, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Kurukshetra police arrested three drug suppliers in separate cases on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Gaurav, Nipun and Sajan, all residents of Shahabad.

On April 19, the ANC team recovered 8.85g of smack from Sachin, a resident of Shahabad, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act at Shahabad police station. After further investigation, the ANC arrested Gaurav for supplying smack to Sachin yesterday.

In a separate case, on April 17, the ANC received information that Harpreet sold smack in Shahabad. Acting on the tip-off, a check post was set up, and 9g smack was recovered from him. Investigation into the case revealed Nipun, a resident of Shahabad, supplied the drug to Harpreet. Nipun was arrested on Tuesday.

In another case, the ANC on January 14, had arrested Gurpreet and recovered 9.15g smack from him. There were complaints that Gurpreet sold drugs in the Shahabad area. On his disclosure, the ANC arrested Sajan for supplying the drugs to him.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “To break the nexus of traffickers, we are focusing on arresting the main suppliers. The officers have been directed to act on all inputs and catch every person involved in smuggling drugs.”

