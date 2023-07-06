Three ex- MLAs join Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

The Congress got a major shot in the arm today as three former MLAs, a sitting chairman of a civic body, and about a dozen current and former councillors joined the party. They leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Hooda.

Welcoming them, Hooda said the state coalition government was now a guest for a few months. Former Union minister Jai Prakash, former Haryana minister Ashok Arora and former MP Sushil Indora were also present.

Hooda said only eight months were left for the Lok Sabha elections. “The Chief Minister advocates holding the Vidhan Sabha elections along with the Lok Sabha elections, if this happens, only eight months are left for the Vidhan Sabha elections. Many leaders of the BJP and JJP are in contact with us and can join the Congress anytime,” he said.

Bhan said the Congress was fully prepared to enter the electoral battle.

Prominent among those who joined the party are Col Raghubir Singh Chhillar (INLD), a former MLA from Bhiwani (Badhra), former Guhla Cheeka MLA from Kaithal and BJP state executive member Phool Singh Khedi, and former MLA from Badhra, Nripender Singh (BJP).