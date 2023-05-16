Three firms in race to design Gurugram Metro’s 28-km line

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 15

Three firms have submitted bids to carry out the design work of Gurugram Metro’s 28.5-km line connecting HUDA City Centre and Cyber City.

The bids were received after the second round of bidding held in March 2023. The first bid was called in August 2022 and was cancelled due to poor participation. The new corridor will form a ring line through Gurugram and Old Gurugram via 27 stations.

According to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd (HMRTC), the design work comprises detailed design of Viaduct (24.275 km) excluding stations, all components of 27 elevated stations and proof checking of all components of 0.715 km of special span length alignment. The Gurugram Metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City via Old Gurugram will have a running distance of 28.5 km, including a 1.85-km spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway.

The 26.65-km-long main corridor from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City will be an elevated stretch with a total of 27 stations, including depot interchange with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at HUDA City Centre, and will provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi. This line is likely to have an interchange with the 106-km Delhi-SNB-RRTS line at Udyog Vihar, which will provide connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), New Delhi, on one side and Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror (SNB), Rajasthan, on the other.

These linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in National Capital Region (NCR). The metro line will cover the entire city of Gurugram and would provide an efficient and environment-friendly transport system to the people of Haryana, especially those living in Gurugram and its surroundings.

The plan to extend the metro facility from Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) City Centre to various important locations in Gurugram has been under consideration for several years, during which officials have deliberated upon various routes.

It was in August 2020 that the state government accorded approval for a detailed project report of a 28.8-km metro link between HUDA City Centre and Old Gurgaon at a cost of Rs 6,821.13 crore. At present, there are only two metro lines operating in the city — a 7-km portion of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and a 12.85-km Rapid Metro corridor.