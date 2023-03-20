Three Food Supplies officials booked for cheating, forgery

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 19

The police have registered a case against three officials of the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on charges of cheating and forgery.

On the complainant of Amit Rohila of Amin village of Kurukshetra district, a case was registered against the then District Food and Supplies Controller, Yamunanagar, Sunil Sharma; then Assistant District Food and Supplies Officer Virender Kumar (now retired) and an inspector of the department Ranjan Yadav under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the City police station here on March 17.

As per the FIR, the complainant alleged that 18 fake ‘other priority household’ (OPH) ration cards were made in the Jagadhri area of the district. He said he lodged a complaint on the CM Window portal on November 18, 2021, in connection with the fake ration cards.

He alleged that the officials of the department made his fake signature on the action taken report (ATR) and uploaded the ATR on the CM Window portal, mentioning that the complainant is satisfied from the inquiry findings.

officials of the department had also termed the fake 18 OPH ration cards as genuine ration cards in their ATR.

“I spoke to an official of the CM Window cell about this fake ATR and my fake signature. The official of the CM Window Cell directed the officers of the department to give personal hearing to me or involve me in the matter,” the complainant said.

He alleged that the officials of the department uploaded the new ATR on the CM Window portal making his fake signature.

On the other hand the then Assistant District Food and Supplies Officer Virender Kumar (now retired) said: “No fake OPH ration card was made. All 18 OPH ration card holders are present on their given addresses.”