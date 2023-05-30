Three get 4-year jail for cattle smuggling in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 29

A district court sentenced three persons facing charges of cattle smuggling for four years’ imprisonment here today. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Gagandeep Mittal, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the convicts.

The police had registered a case against them under relevant Sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act on October 10, 2019, at Barwala police station. The accused were identified as Ikram, Irfan and Mehboob, residents of Jalalabad village in Shamli district of UP. They were transporting 20 oxen in a canter.

After a tip-off from a resident of Kirori village, the police intercepted the vehicle near Barwala and recovered the oxen. The accused were booked after they failed to show the requisite documents for the transportation of the bulls.