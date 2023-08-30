Three get life term in honour killing case

Sonepat, August 29

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Salender Singh on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three persons, including father of the girl and her two cousins, for murdering a couple of Guhna village of the district for honour in 2020.

Rs 25K fine imposed The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Salender Singh held three accused – Dilbag, father of the girl and her two cousins Robin and Sunil- guilty. The court awarded life imprisonment to the convicts for murdering the couple and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 upon each.

The matter was reported to the police on August 21, 2020. ASI Puran Singh, in his complaint to the Mohana police, said he received a tip-off that a boy and a girl of Guhna village were on the run since August 10 and their family members nabbed them from Safidon in Jind district four-five days ago.

The family members murdered both boy and girl and threw their bodies in the Rithal minor canal. Following the complaint, the Mohana police registered a case against unknown under Sections 302, 201, 120 B and 34 of the IPC.

The deceased were identified as Manoj and Prerna of Guhna village. The bodies were recovered from the canal near Salhawas village in Jhajjar district.

Later, the police arrested the girl’s father Dilbag and it was disclosed during investigation that they had brought the boy and girl from Safidon and took them to the outer area of the village and murdered them. It was also revealed that both had got married at Rohtak after eloping from the village.

The police also arrested two cousins of the girl, Sunil, alias Shila, of Chhathera village and Robin of Guhna village and others.

