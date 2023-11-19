Three govt employees dismissed for impersonation in CET Group D exam

Chandigarh, November 18
Various authorities are coming down heavily upon the government employees, who were arrested on the charges of impersonation in the Haryana CET examination held on October 21 and 22 for Group D posts.
A government spokesperson said here today that out of six such employees, three have already been dismissed.
The dismissed employees are Devi Parson, who was serving as a peon in the District Treasury Office in Hisar, Kavita Devi serving as a lady constable stationed in Kurukshetra and Amarlata was serving as the sub-inspector in the Haryana Police.
The Treasury Officer in Hisar issued order for Parson’s dismissal while SPs Surinder Singh in Kurukshetra and Varun Singla in Bhiwani issued dismissal orders for Kavita and Amarlata, respectively.
He said three other employees booked for impersonation are Sunil Kumar serving as a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer, Provincial Division No. 1, PWD (B&R), Hisar, Ashish serving as a clerk in the office of the Land Acquisition Officer, PWD (B&R), Hisar, and Vikas serving as a registration clerk, Tehsildar office, Panchkula.
It is expected that the final orders will be passed against these officials in the near future after the detailed inquiry, he added.
Parson was apprehended for appearing in the CET Group D Exam on behalf of Vikas Kumar. Kavita appeared in place of her friend Ritu and Amarlata appeared in place of her friend Pooja. Kavita and Amarlata were implicated based on a complaint from the Centre Invigilator in Guhla regarding a mismatch in biometric fingerprints.
Besides, Ashish allegedly appeared in place of Sunil Kumar at Kundanpura Uklana Mandi in Hisar while Vikas gave exam in place of Purushottam in Kaithal.
Photocopy shop owners in the dock
- The police in Fatehabad had uncovered a group involved in fraudulent activities during raids at Samain village.
- During the operation, 10 cheques, several mobile phones, a car and various documents, including 12 admit cards & four qualification certificates were recovered from different applicants.
- In Mahendragarh and Sirsa, legal action has been initiated against the owners of photocopy shops near examination centres for their alleged involvement in malpractices.
- A case has been filed against the management officer of a private school in Sirsa, where a person claiming to be a member of the management was found roaming without an ID card during the examination.
