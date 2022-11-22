Three Haryana districts front-runners in tap connection coverage: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said three districts of Haryana — Ambala, Rohtak and Faridabad — have been declared as front-runners in tap connection coverage (100 per cent) under the Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2022-23 conducted by the Centre.

Ambala has bagged the first position, followed by Rohtak (second) and Faridabad (third). The Chief Secretary gave this information in a meeting of the Committee of Administrative Secretaries, held here today to review projects.

About 54 projects of 10 departments, including Technical Education, Power, Public Health Engineering, Civil Aviation, Public Works (B&R) and Architecture, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, Irrigation and Water Resources, Cooperation and Home, were discussed in the meeting.

The total cost of all projects is around Rs 16,000 crore.

The Chief Secretary said speedy completion of projects was one of the priorities of the Chief Minister.

The administrative secretary should ensure that work on these public welfare projects is completed in time-bound manner.

It was apprised in the meeting that renovation work on the existing 11-KV feeder line under the Smart City programme, in Gurugram, Sectors 14, 17, 30, 31, 32, 40, Jharsa and DLF division at a cost of Rs 255.8 crore had been completed.

It was informed in the meeting that work of augmentation drinking water supplies scheme in villages of Jhirka and Nagina block at an estimate cost of Rs 210.9 crore and augmentation water supply scheme Bhalkhi, Mahendragarh at a cost of Rs 114.7 crore are on the verge of completion. He directed the officers to expedite the work and address all issues leading to any delay.

