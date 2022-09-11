Three held for ATM frauds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

The ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has arrested three persons in connection with two cases of ATM fraud.

The Bhiwani team of the cell arrested wanted criminal Rohit (alias Amit) of Rohtak from Hansi and seized a car and Rs 70,000 in cash from him.A police spokesman said Rohit was an expert in fraudulently changing ATM cards of unsuspecting persons to withdraw money besides preparing ATM clones. He is also wanted in connection with cases of ATM fraud in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In another case, the Faridabad team of the cell arrested Deepak Shah of Faridabad and Anil Verma of Delhi and seized Rs 7,000 from them. They also used to change ATM cards.