Three held for blackmailing in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 23

Busting a racket, the crime branch of the local police has nabbed three persons in connection with blackmailing a resident, after connecting with him on a gay app.

Revealing this, DCP Nitish Aggarwal said here today that the accused identified as Vishal, Karan and Punit, all residents of Gandhi Colony here, had cheated a resident after connecting with him through an app named as ‘Grindr’ focusing on friendship of LGBTQ groups. He said a case was registered on May 11 after a complaint was lodged that the accused got transferred an amount of Rs 2.95 lakh on the basis of a video made of him in an objectionable condition. The accused, who also snatched money at pistol point, threatened to put the video on social media if he failed to pay .