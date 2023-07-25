Three held for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 24

The Gurugram police have arrested three accused in the connection with the murder of a youth outside a farmhouse on the Sohna-Palwal road in April. One of them was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000. Two illegal pistols, two mobiles and four cartridges have been recovered from their possession. According to the police, the accused were identified as Rohit alias Akki (28), resident of Daulagarh in Palwal district, Amit (27) and Vishal alias Sunnat (21), residents of Dabua in Faridabad.

“During the interrogation, Akki, the main accused, revealed that the deceased Gyanendra had a dispute with his friend Bharat and so, they beat him to death with a hammer. After committing the crime, they were hiding at different places in Ghaziabad (UP) and Rajasthan to escape from the police,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

#Gurugram #Palwal