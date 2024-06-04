Three held for nambardar’s murder

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 3

The police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of nambardar of Naina Tatarpur village.

The accused were identified as Ishwar, his brother Sanjay and his son Himanshu, all residents of the same village.

On Monday, the accused were produced in court, which sent them to three-day police remand.

The Mohana police booked eight persons, including three women, for the murder of Subhash of Naina Tatarpur on the complaint of deceased’s brother Ajmer.

In his complaint to the police, Ajmer said Subhash had a feud with Ishwar over some issue on May 31, but the matter was resolved.

He said on Saturday night, Subhash was walking in the street near his house after having dinner when Ishwar, his sons Himanshu and Hunny, his relatives Neelam, Sanjay, Bunty and others attacked the victim. The complainant said they also attacked his nephew Gaurav who tried to save Subhash.

Ajmer said Subhash and Gaurav were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Subhash dead. Following the complaint, the police arrested three accused on Sunday night.

