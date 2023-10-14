Three held for selling banned firecrackers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 13

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly selling banned firecrackers in the Farrukhnagar area.

The Chief Minister flying squad, along with a joint team of the Office of Fire Station and the Pollution Department, Gurugram, raided two godowns of firecrackers in the area on Friday and seized about three tonnes of firecrackers, which were to be sold in the NCR region.

A senior officer of the CM flying squad said the two godowns — the godown of Pareva and Company, located near Daboda, and godown of M/s Ram Lal Chander Bhan in the Farrukhnagar area — were raided in the presence of a duty magistrate. He added that three persons, including Om Parakash and Narender Taneja, have been arrested.

The police said, “On the complaint of the CM Flying Squad, two separate FIRs have been registered under the Explosive Act, 1884, and Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station.”

